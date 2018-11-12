How Sick* is the English language?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction. 2 February 2021 4:40 PM
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first varian... 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
How Sick* is the English language?

How Sick* is the English language?

12 November 2018 2:19 PM

Guest: Dr Phillip Louw - Dictionary Content Manager Oxford University Press South


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Series - How to start a Side Hustle

2 February 2021 2:40 PM

Guest:  Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zoom Dysmorphia

2 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10 Things Bonisile learnt in his 160 days as Mihla's father

2 February 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Bonisile - Caller

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeschooling vs online schooling - choosing the right route for you

1 February 2021 2:39 PM

Guests: Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq

Nomthi Lenyai, Blogger of Optimi Home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employees let down by failed promise of economic relief through Covid-19 TERS

1 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Kirsten Pearson - Spokesperson for Corruption Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini

29 January 2021 3:00 PM

  Nduduzo Makhathini |  at Jazz Artist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli

29 January 2021 3:00 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Do's and Dont's when going on a self drive in a game park

29 January 2021 2:05 PM

Guest:  Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Creamed with Love

29 January 2021 1:33 PM

Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to the late Sibongile Khumalo

29 January 2021 1:31 PM

Guest: Gloria Bosman, Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

