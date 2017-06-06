Soul City Institute launches national taxi charter

Guest: Lebo Ramafoko | Chief Executive Officer at Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Ross Learmonth | Frontman at Prime CircleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Vlismas, ComedianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Tony Van Niekerk - Editor of the insurance industry magazine COVER
Guest: Ayabonga Kekana - Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Golding - Co Founder of DC Coffee CoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bright Khumalo | Portfolio Manager at VestactLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshepi Mmekwa - Media Liaison for Girls on FireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Canin - Counselling PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST