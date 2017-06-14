Master Class - Stokvels

Guest: Andile Mazwai | CEO at National Stokvel Association of South Africa



In the early 19th century, English settlers in the Eastern Cape held rotating cattle

auctions known as “stock fairs”; these became known as “stokvels” by the locals who

would pool resources to trade livestock. Since that time stokvels have existed as voluntary groups of natural persons (members) bound by a common cause who pool financial resources for the benefit of the group