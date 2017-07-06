Inspirational Pilot charts course for SA's youth

Guest: Fatima Jakoet | Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Guests: Lebza - Caller/ Listener
Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical AestheticsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonisile - CallerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq
Nomthi Lenyai, Blogger of Optimi Home
Guest: Kirsten Pearson - Spokesperson for Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nduduzo Makhathini | at Jazz ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at SkukuzaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST