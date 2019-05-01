Caster Semeya loses court challenge against IAAF

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD
Today at 15:50
Protecting public transport from the virus & financial collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson
Today at 15:50
GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp
Today at 16:05
Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:10
SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi - Head of SIU at ...
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
South African researchers welcome Covid vaccine findings by Russia’s Sputnik V
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willem Hanekom - Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine Initi
Today at 16:55
Muso and singer Alistair Izobell hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Izobell
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] The tea party between Zuma and Malema
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 17:20
Update on Bongani Mountain Lodge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Johannes Nobunga, CEO Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency
Today at 17:20
DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Tapi Tapi Homemade African Ice-cream
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Tapiwa Guzha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption by st... 5 February 2021 12:47 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Caster Semeya loses court challenge against IAAF

Caster Semeya loses court challenge against IAAF

1 May 2019 3:22 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport |


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Unplugged: Thando

5 February 2021 2:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure: DJ Sbu

5 February 2021 2:55 PM

Guest: Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature: The world's most powerful passports

5 February 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Gabbi Brondani, Travel Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Wrong prices on the shelves, and consumer debt trends

4 February 2021 3:17 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Taylor Paul - 702 Listener

  Benay Sager | Chief Operating Officer  at Debtbusters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the Masters Court

4 February 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Adv Martin Mafojane, Chief Master in the Dept of Justice and Constitutional Development  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Traditional Marriage and Civil marrriage and death - Who get what ?

3 February 2021 2:06 PM

Guests: Lebza - Caller/ Listener

  Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - How to start a Side Hustle

2 February 2021 2:40 PM

Guest:  Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zoom Dysmorphia

2 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10 Things Bonisile learnt in his 160 days as Mihla's father

2 February 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Bonisile - Caller

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeschooling vs online schooling - choosing the right route for you

1 February 2021 2:39 PM

Guests: Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq

Nomthi Lenyai, Blogger of Optimi Home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla

Politics

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday

Local

SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'

Local

EWN Highlights

Hawks say Ramaphosa not being investigated for corruption

5 February 2021 3:23 PM

5 years on and still no help for trapped Lily Mine workers

5 February 2021 2:11 PM

RTIA suspends CEO, senior officials over maladministration allegations

5 February 2021 1:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA