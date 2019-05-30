Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Companies paying us, when they do us wrong

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Liana Roodt

Today at 14:35 The Dischem Brain of 702 The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 14:42 Unplugged: Thando The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 15:10 EWN: Zuma & Malema tea party Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:10 Spike in muggings on Golden Arrow buses Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

Today at 15:16 EWN: SIU probing contracts worth R13.3 BN Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Khaya Sithole - Business analyst

Today at 15:40 Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD

Today at 15:50 Protecting public transport from the virus & financial collapse Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson

Today at 15:50 GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp

Today at 16:05 Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....

Today at 16:10 SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:50 South African researchers welcome Covid vaccine findings by Russia’s Sputnik V Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:55 Muso and singer Alistair Izobell hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alistair Izobell

Today at 17:05 Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:10 [Analysis] The tea party between Zuma and Malema Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst

Today at 17:20 DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT

Today at 17:45 MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nic Preen - lead singer

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

