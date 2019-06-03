Food Feature - Airport Craft Brewers

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
125
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
125
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
125
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
125
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 17:20
Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
125
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
125
Today at 18:09
SA corporates offloading assets to to build up cash buffers? How are business leaders are dealing with crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
125
Today at 18:13
MIC Commits USD10m to Knife Capital’s African Series B Expansion Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- How to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
125
