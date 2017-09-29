Mzansigirl takes listeners on a trip to the majestic Victoria Falls

Meruschka Govender founder of Mzansigirl travel blog is an African travel activist, experience seeker, and tourism thinker.



Govender shared her 'What to do in Victoria Falls' recommendations with 702 stand-in host, Aki Anastasiou, and listeners. You need to take your brave heart with you says Govender.