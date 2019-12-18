Travelling through Africa

Guest: Tiffanie Anderson I Founder of AwaytoAfrica



www.AwaytoAfrica.com Away to Africa is a destination management company dedicated to providing safe travel experiences and tours throughout selected countries in Africa. Away to Africa offers personalized small group travel packages for a flat fee which includes lodging, gourmet traditional food, cultural tours and an Away to Africa representative who travels on the road with the group 24/7 to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all of our travellers. Additionally, Away to Africa teams with non-profit organizations and SME’s on the continent to offer unique Community Outreach experiences for each client.