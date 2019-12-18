Friends pen book that teaches black kids to be proud of natural hair

Guest: Sihle Nontshokweni & Mmathabo Tlali - Authors of a children's book called "Wanda







Meet Wanda with her beautiful head of hair. She is brave and strong, but she’s unhappy because of the endless teasing by the boys at school. After a particularly hard day at school, feeling confused, forlorn and hopeless, Wanda’s Grandmother lets her in on a few secrets. Through these hair secrets and stories, she finds the courage to face her fears and realize that her hair is a crown and something to be proud of.

This book stands at the intersection of identity and beauty, celebrating how cultural pride is learned and passed on over the generations. This book encourages young children to love themselves for what they are born with, despite what society may say or think.