Kiickbutt holiday initiative

Guest: Clive Amsel | CEO of Waste Recycling Application (WRAPP)
Waste removal and recycling company WRAPP is sponsoring the Kiickbutt initiative to demonstrate the magnitude of the damage caused by the irresponsible discarding of cigarette butts.
Nduduzo Makhathini | at Jazz ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at SkukuzaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gloria Bosman, MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV PresenterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health OmbudsmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dumisani Ndubane - Monitoring & Evaluation Strategist, Wikimedia FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations directorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Mimi Kalinda - Co-founded Africa Communications Media Group
Craig Rodney - Creator of ThisIsSouthAfrica.com