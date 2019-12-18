Imported for my body: Trafficked to India for sex
BBC Africa Eye uncovered an illegal network that lures women to India from Africa, where they are then forced into sex work to satisfy the demands of the many African men living in Delhi.
The women are mostly from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania and Rwanda.
One woman, Grace, who was trafficked from Kenya, agreed to go undercover.
