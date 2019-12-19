SA’s diabetes disaster is getting even bigger

The number of SA adults with diabetes has soared to 4.5-million people, more than double the figure estimated in 2017, according to a new report from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) released on Thursday. It means SA now has the highest proportion of adult diabetics on the continent, and the greatest number of deaths due to the disease.
The IDF’s 2019 Diabetes Atlas shows 12.7% of adults in SA have diabetes in 2019, a 137% increase on the 2017 figure of 5.4%. The figures are age-adjusted to allow comparisons between countries that take account of the differences in their populations’ age structure.
