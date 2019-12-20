Founder of Agenda Women

Guest: Nomndeni Sethole Mdakhi I Founder of Agenda Woman
Nomndeni Mdaki speaks about the experience that lead her to develop Edits Talks which later evolved to Agenda Women. After being married for 13 years with two kids, she decided to leave her marriage for reasons that were non traditional and struggled to find other women who shared similar experiences. She realised at this point that there must be other women out there longing for the same authentic conversations and connections that she longed for.
You tube link: youtube.com/watch?v=r92ipHkXN24
Facebook: Agenda Women
Twitter: @AgendaWomen
Instagram: @agendawomen
