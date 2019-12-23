Hip-hop Culture in SA

Guest: Osmic Menoe, Founder of Ritual Media Group



Osmic Menoe, the founder of Ritual Media Group, the company behind The Hennessy Wall of Fame that is the South African Hip Hop Museum, the festival Back To The City and the South African Hip Hop Awards, shared with Lee Kasumba that he felt hip-hop was running the risk of its story not being preserved and told by itself.