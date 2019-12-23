Hip-hop Culture in SA

Guest: Osmic Menoe, Founder of Ritual Media Group
Osmic Menoe, the founder of Ritual Media Group, the company behind The Hennessy Wall of Fame that is the South African Hip Hop Museum, the festival Back To The City and the South African Hip Hop Awards, shared with Lee Kasumba that he felt hip-hop was running the risk of its story not being preserved and told by itself.
Nduduzo Makhathini | at Jazz ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at SkukuzaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gloria Bosman, MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV PresenterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health OmbudsmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dumisani Ndubane - Monitoring & Evaluation Strategist, Wikimedia FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations directorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Mimi Kalinda - Co-founded Africa Communications Media Group
Craig Rodney - Creator of ThisIsSouthAfrica.com