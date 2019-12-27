Food Feature - Paul’s Ice Cream

Paul Ballen, Flavour Master | Founder and Creator of Paul’s Ice Cream
Journey to one of SA’s most popular desserts
Born in Johannesburg in 1989
Attended Wits University for undergrad in Psychology in History / Honours degree in Psychology and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Wits Business School.
Got an ice cream for a 21st birthday present in 2010 and started making ice cream in his parents kitchen so soon through social media marketing started selling to friends/family and people on twitter/facebook Instagram.
