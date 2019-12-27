Artist Showcase Feature - Pops Mohamed

POPS MOHAMED & FRIENDS



Pops has his own personal band simply called ‘Pops Mohamed & Friends’. This band has been together for 10 years. They have travelled in and out of South Africa making a name for themselves wherever they performed. This project is very close to Mr Mohamed’s heart since he carefully chose the band members himself. Pops’s vision with this band was to concentrate on a future South African sound which no-one has ever heard before, while also protecting and preserving African indigenous musical instruments for the 21st century.



Pops Mohamed & Friends were highly praised by former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe. Pops Mohamed & Friends are a five piece outfit featuring:



Pops Mohamed on African indigenous instruments, vocals and keyboards.



Femi Koya on all saxophones and flute.



Maxwell Baloyi on keyboards and acoustic piano.



Gally Ngoveni on bass and vocals



Bernice Boikanyo on drums



Full bio: Born in Benoni east of Johannesburg in South Africa, Pops Mohamed is said by many to be South Africa’s ‘unofficial minister of music’. In the 90s he began recording the music of the San from the Kalahari in Namibia and integrating it into various projects ranging from jazz and funk to drum ‘n’ bass and trance. Pops Mohamed works as a producer / performer and lives in Johannesburg.



He loves experimenting with the newest technology, always in the service of music! Pops owes his artistic openness to his childhood to the Indian in Benoni. His nickname Pops dates back to his childhood enthusiasm for the comic seaman Popeye. At the age of 14 he founded his own first band The Les Valiants, with whom he played kwela, soul, pop and Latin music.