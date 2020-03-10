How the coronavirus could affect your business

Today at 16:10 DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

Today at 16:10 Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Bruce Mellado

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:20 ICASA challenging MTN suit Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA

Today at 16:33 An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

Today at 16:40 UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] #CoronaLives Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute

Today at 16:55 Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist

Today at 17:20 Jeff Together 25 hour challenge Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Johno Meintjies

Today at 17:46 Toyota invests R3bn for manufactiuring of new SUV Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Andrew Kirby - President and CEO at Toyota South Africa

Today at 17:46 Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog, Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

Today at 18:09 The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

