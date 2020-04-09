Life in Wuhan prep and post lockdown

Guest: Pisso Nseke, Originally from Cameroon, Pisso Nseke's work as a business consultant took him to Wuhan, China — where he was trapped when the city where the coronavirus first emerged sealed itself off from the world in January
Nduduzo Makhathini | at Jazz Artist
Guest: Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love
Guest: Gloria Bosman, Musician
Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Guest: Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
Guest: Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman
Guest: Dumisani Ndubane - Monitoring & Evaluation Strategist, Wikimedia Foundation
Guest: Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director