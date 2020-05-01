Clinical Research related to COVID-19 therapy: The optimism and the Pessimism

Streaming issues? Report here
SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State. 2 May 2020 8:30 PM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change? CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place. 2 May 2020 10:57 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Clinical Research related to COVID-19 therapy: The optimism and the Pessimism

Clinical Research related to COVID-19 therapy: The optimism and the Pessimism

Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical Pharmacologist & Academic Lecturer in the Dept

of Pharmacy & Pharmacology at Wits University



The Friday Profile: Lebogang Mokubela

1 May 2020 3:17 PM

Guest: Lebogang Mokubela, CEO of Lemok Group 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK government is likely to meet its target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests
1 May 2020 2:45 PM

1 May 2020 2:45 PM

Gavin Grey, EWN UK Correspondent 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature: 9 ways to teach your kids about the world without leaving home
1 May 2020 2:04 PM

1 May 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Gabbi Brondani 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEHAWU on the training of frontline workers
1 May 2020 1:24 PM

1 May 2020 1:24 PM

Guest: Zola Saphetha, NEHAWU General Secretary

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Car sales, moving house, and Restaurant sales in Lockdown
30 April 2020 3:10 PM

30 April 2020 3:10 PM

Guests: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader  

Wendy Alberts ,CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF issues in Lockdown

30 April 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Sleep

29 April 2020 3:09 PM

Guest:  ? Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Documenting events for historical purposes

28 April 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Professor Noor Nieftagodien

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stage 4 and going back to work

28 April 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Burt Rodrigues - CEO of Biodx 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Plato to open criminal case against Independent Media, Samwu for misinformation
2 May 2020 6:22 PM

2 May 2020 6:22 PM

Gauteng officials screen hundreds coming into province for COVID-19
2 May 2020 5:58 PM

2 May 2020 5:58 PM

Premier Winde calls for formal commemoration of COVID-19 victims
2 May 2020 5:41 PM

2 May 2020 5:41 PM

