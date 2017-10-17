How to talk to Animals

Guest: Amelia Kinkade
Amelia Kinkade was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on New Year's Eve, 1968. She is of
Cherokee and Irish descent, but she is a card-carrying Choctaw Indian.
Shortly after her starring role in Night of the Demons Part 1, Amelia discovered her
astonishing abilities in being able to enter not only the minds of the wild characters she
plays in the movies, but also the minds of wild animals.
She went on to create history in the publishing world as well--first by making the
controversial world of animal communication main-stream with her books and popular
seminars, then by publishing three books on Amazon in one day.
