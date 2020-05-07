What Your Business Can Learn from The Sex Industry (if you're willing to bend a little)

Today at 15:16 EWN: Licenses could go digital Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 15:20 Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager

Today at 15:45 100 Days of Coronavirus Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert

Today at 15:52 MTN clients hit by double-billing Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Jacqui O'Sullivan

Today at 16:10 Courts prioritising cases Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Chrispin Phiri

Today at 16:20 Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 16:52 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:20 Uber East partners with Exclusive Books Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books

Today at 17:45 Gauteng Command Council Update Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Dr Bandile Masuku

Today at 18:09 ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

Today at 18:13 Clip of Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend responds + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Marriott - 1'36" The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

Today at 18:43 EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

Today at 19:08 Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Today at 19:18 SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

