The role that music plays in Early Childhood Development

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown. 12 May 2020 5:16 PM
Cele promises Andile Mbuthu's family speedy forensics analysis of remains Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives details from Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Mbuthu family. 12 May 2020 3:52 PM
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4. 12 May 2020 4:38 PM
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
The role that music plays in Early Childhood Development

The role that music plays in Early Childhood Development

Gill Naeser



More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Car Feature

12 May 2020 3:18 PM

Jacob Moshokoa

What the South African Youth needs during the Covid - 19 pandemic

12 May 2020 2:31 PM

Kuben Nair

702 Unplugged - Black Coffee

8 May 2020 3:09 PM

Guest:  Black Coffee

Friday Profile - Connie Ferguson

8 May 2020 3:04 PM

Guest:  Connie Ferguson

Travel Feature - Airlines and Covid-19

8 May 2020 2:06 PM

 Guest:  Gabbi Brondani

Food Feature: DW Eleven -13 open for deliveries

8 May 2020 1:55 PM

 Guest: Marthinus Ferreira - Owner and Executive Head at dw eleven -13  

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Help from banks, and shopping for clothes in Lockdown

7 May 2020 3:22 PM

 Guest: Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

What Your Business Can Learn from The Sex Industry (if you're willing to bend a little)

7 May 2020 2:05 PM

 Guest:  Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

DIY Waxing at Home in Lockdown

7 May 2020 1:35 PM

Omogolo - A caller to chat about the difficulties of waxing at home in lockdown 

Guest:  Candice Klaaste - Head Educator at Sorbet Group 

Trending

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

Politics

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

EWN Highlights

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China, up from one a day earlier

13 May 2020 5:26 AM

UK coronavirus outbreak kills at least 20,000 in care homes: Reuters calculation

13 May 2020 5:19 AM

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

