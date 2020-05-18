38 medical practitioners open letter to the president

Azania speaks to Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for vaccines and immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Naked Scientist answers all listeners science related questions from mosquitoes to milk and gum diseaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Kate Wilkinson from Africa Check about the dangers of mask wearing and food shortage in Shoprite & Checkers storesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Grace Harding, Spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective about the COVID 19 pandemic that may well be a nail in the coffin for the restaurant industry in our country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hugh Fraser speaks to Azania about movies that ae worth a rewatch on Showmax, Netflix as well as DSTV. Hugh also takes us through
the 10 Best Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix
Azania speaks to Masechaba Nonyane, co-owner at Natïve Rebels based in Jabavu, Soweto. Native Rebels is the first of
its kind and their space is for the foodie, socialite, music connoisseurs and the activist.
Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ayanda Masisi and Masechaba NdlovuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Winnie Ntshaba - Actress and founder of the Royalty Soapie AwardsLISTEN TO PODCAST