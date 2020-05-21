Car Sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products

Azania speaks to Professor Steve Reid, Primary Health Care Directorate at the University of Cape Town about the National Health Insurance and that some version of it is going to happen regardless of anyone’s opinionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobiaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania hears from primary school and high school learners who sent their voice notes and called into the show to share the impact the national lock down
Has on them
Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3LISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Jade Tomé, advocate Carlo Viljoen’s media representative about their urgent court application to have the beauty industry operate under lockdown level 3LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this episode of UnResolved, Karyn Maughan investigates the murder anti-apartheid legal activist Griffiths Mxenge who was killed by the apartheid regime. PLEASE NOTE - This episode contains descriptions of graphic violence which may be unsuitable for certain listeners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for vaccines and immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Naked Scientist answers all listeners science related questions from mosquitoes to milk and gum diseaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Kate Wilkinson from Africa Check about the dangers of mask wearing and food shortage in Shoprite & Checkers storesLISTEN TO PODCAST