Car Sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Car Sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products

Car Sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 



More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Lessons that the corona virus pandemic holds for South Africa’s universal health care plans

21 May 2020 3:21 PM

Azania speaks to Professor Steve Reid, Primary Health Care Directorate at the University of Cape Town about the National Health Insurance and that some version of it is going to happen regardless of anyone’s opinion

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass: Transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

20 May 2020 3:35 PM

Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of the lockdown on primary school and high school learners

20 May 2020 3:33 PM

Azania hears from primary school and high school learners who sent their voice notes and called into the show to share the impact the national lock down

Has on them

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Motor industry under level 3

19 May 2020 3:12 PM

Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hair stylists apply for urgent court interdict

19 May 2020 2:57 PM

Azania speaks to Jade Tomé, advocate Carlo Viljoen’s media representative about their urgent court application to have the beauty industry operate under lockdown level 3

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unresolved: The life of Griffiths Mlungisi Mxenge

19 May 2020 2:48 PM

In this episode of UnResolved, Karyn Maughan investigates the murder anti-apartheid legal activist Griffiths Mxenge who was killed by the apartheid regime. PLEASE NOTE - This episode contains descriptions of graphic violence which may be unsuitable for certain listeners.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mask safety & wearing your mask correctly

18 May 2020 3:28 PM

Azania speaks to Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for vaccines and immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naked Scientist

18 May 2020 3:25 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all listeners science related questions from mosquitoes to milk and gum disease

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matter of Fact

18 May 2020 3:18 PM

Azania speaks to Kate Wilkinson from Africa Check about the dangers of mask wearing and food shortage in Shoprite & Checkers stores

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA