Food feature: Restaurant Group Gemelli

Latest Local
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual. 22 May 2020 5:33 PM
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 22 May 2020 5:05 PM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J'Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
Food feature: Restaurant Group Gemelli

Food feature: Restaurant Group Gemelli

Azania speaks to Alessandro Khojane, Founder & owner of Gemelli about the impact of the lockdown on the restaurant industry as well as Gemelli

 



Unplugged: Rubber Duc

22 May 2020 3:24 PM
Friday Profile

22 May 2020 3:08 PM

Azania speaks to Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon about the famous brands inspired creative content that they have been putting out on social media during the national lockdown

Travel Feature

22 May 2020 2:09 PM

Azania speaks to Gabbi Brondani, Freelance Travel Writer about the top 10 happiest countries on earth for 2020

 

 

 

Car Sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products

21 May 2020 3:25 PM

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 

Lessons that the corona virus pandemic holds for South Africa’s universal health care plans

21 May 2020 3:21 PM

Azania speaks to Professor Steve Reid, Primary Health Care Directorate at the University of Cape Town about the National Health Insurance and that some version of it is going to happen regardless of anyone’s opinion

Masterclass: Transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

20 May 2020 3:35 PM

Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

The impact of the lockdown on primary school and high school learners

20 May 2020 3:33 PM

Azania hears from primary school and high school learners who sent their voice notes and called into the show to share the impact the national lock down

Has on them

Car Feature: Motor industry under level 3

19 May 2020 3:12 PM

Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3

Hair stylists apply for urgent court interdict

19 May 2020 2:57 PM

Azania speaks to Jade Tomé, advocate Carlo Viljoen’s media representative about their urgent court application to have the beauty industry operate under lockdown level 3

We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku

41 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash
22 May 2020 8:52 PM

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station
22 May 2020 7:23 PM

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

