Friday Profile

Azania speaks to Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon about the famous brands inspired creative content that they have been putting out on social media during the national lockdown
Azania speaks to Gabbi Brondani, Freelance Travel Writer about the top 10 happiest countries on earth for 2020
Azania speaks to Alessandro Khojane, Founder & owner of Gemelli about the impact of the lockdown on the restaurant industry as well as Gemelli
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Azania speaks to Professor Steve Reid, Primary Health Care Directorate at the University of Cape Town about the National Health Insurance and that some version of it is going to happen regardless of anyone's opinion
Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobia
Azania hears from primary school and high school learners who sent their voice notes and called into the show to share the impact the national lock down has on them
Has on them
Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3
Azania speaks to Jade Tomé, advocate Carlo Viljoen's media representative about their urgent court application to have the beauty industry operate under lockdown level 3