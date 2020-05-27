Celebrating Africa Day

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Practical steps for rebuilding if facing financial difficulties.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen James O’Meara - award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How do you know if you are ready for change?" (Part 2)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 27 May 2020 5:12 PM
Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3 On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed with a limit of 50 people. 27 May 2020 4:30 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
View all Local
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants' Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions. 27 May 2020 12:56 PM
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
View all Politics
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
Does science really drive government's response to Covid-19? Does regulation inconsistencies give reason to doubt that the Covid-19 response is driven by science? 27 May 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Celebrating Africa Day

Celebrating Africa Day

Azania speaks to Thandiswa Mazwai about the Play Your Part Africa livestream concert happening on the 30th of May 2020 celebrating Africa month



More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Homeschooling

27 May 2020 3:31 PM

Azania speaks to Founder of Calibre Education Centre, Lisa-Ann Haynes who has been running her home school center successfully for 13 years 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing for the long haul of COVID19

27 May 2020 2:12 PM

Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technical issues with your car

26 May 2020 3:20 PM

Azania speaks to Technical Editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw about why lightweight performance wheels improve performance and he also helps listeners with technical issues that their cars are having

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bell Pottinger documentary Influence

26 May 2020 2:45 PM

Azania speaks to the Co-Director of Influence Dianna Nielle about what we can expect to see in the documentary Influence that will be released in August 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact that returning to school could have on children

26 May 2020 2:35 PM

Azania speaks to Clinical Psychologist Viwe Dweba about how primary school and high school learners will adjust to returning to school

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Naked Scientist

25 May 2020 4:18 PM

Azania speaks to Chris Smith who answers all your science related issues from the body’s efficiency to the sun

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Challenging the stigma around covid-19

25 May 2020 3:45 PM

Azania speaks to 702 Breakfast Producer Clive about testing positive for covid-19 and the stigma that he has experienced

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unplugged: Rubber Duc

22 May 2020 3:24 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile

22 May 2020 3:08 PM

Azania speaks to Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon about the famous brands inspired creative content that they have been putting out on social media during the national lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3

Local

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

Opinion

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

Politics

EWN Highlights

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA