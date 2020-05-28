Challenging the stigma around covid-19

Azania speaks to Busisiwe Deyi who is open about her family's battle with covid-19, her dad affecting her entire family and losing her dad to covid-19
Azania speaks to Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler about sanitising being all the rage as we move lower down the lockdown levels and learners emerge in phases to get back to school
Azania speaks to James Elder, Chief of Communication for UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa, as he takes us through a guide to preventing and addressing social stigma around covid-19
Azania speaks to Founder of Calibre Education Centre, Lisa-Ann Haynes who has been running her home school center successfully for 13 years
Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.
Azania speaks to Technical Editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw about why lightweight performance wheels improve performance and he also helps listeners with technical issues that their cars are having
Azania speaks to the Co-Director of Influence Dianna Nielle about what we can expect to see in the documentary Influence that will be released in August
Azania speaks to Clinical Psychologist Viwe Dweba about how primary school and high school learners will adjust to returning to school
Azania speaks to Chris Smith who answers all your science related issues from the body’s efficiency to the sun
Azania speaks to Thandiswa Mazwai about the Play Your Part Africa livestream concert happening on the 30th of May 2020 celebrating Africa month