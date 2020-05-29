702 Unplugged with Bongi Mvuyana

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 7:42 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
702 Unplugged with Bongi Mvuyana

702 Unplugged with Bongi Mvuyana

Azania speaks to RnB artist Bongi Mvuyana who takes ya through her music journey 



Friday Profile: Donald Valoyi

29 May 2020 2:41 PM

Azania speaks to Founder of Zulzi, Donald Baloyi about his e-tailing app that has grown since the national lockdown

Travel Feature: The Travel corporation covid 19 protocols

29 May 2020 2:09 PM

Azania speaks to the Teresa Richardson, Managing Director for The Travel Corporation South Africa about their new covid-19 travel protocols

Movies: Africa Festival

29 May 2020 1:57 PM

Azania speaks to Hugh Fraser who takes us through African countries celebrating Africa Day on Showmax

Food Feature: Clenergy

29 May 2020 1:39 PM

Azania speaks to Abdulla Miya, Owner of Clenergy about how they’ve had to adapt their business during the covid-19 pandemic

Knowler Knows: Santising, gyms & back to school

28 May 2020 3:11 PM

Azania speaks to Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler about sanitising being all the rage as we move lower down the lockdown levels and learners emerge in phases to get back to school

Social Stigma associated with COVID-19

28 May 2020 2:28 PM

Azania speaks to James Elder, Chief of Communication for UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa, as he takes us through a guide to preventing and addressing social stigma around covid-19

Challenging the stigma around covid-19

28 May 2020 2:25 PM

Azania speaks to Busisiwe Deyi who is open about her family's battle with covid-19, her dad affecting her entire family and losing her dad to covid-19

Homeschooling

27 May 2020 3:31 PM

Azania speaks to Founder of Calibre Education Centre, Lisa-Ann Haynes who has been running her home school center successfully for 13 years 

Preparing for the long haul of COVID19

27 May 2020 2:12 PM

Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Africa

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

World Local

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Teachers' unions, SGB associations urge DBE to rethink opening schools on Monday

30 May 2020 8:59 AM

Officer charged with murder of George Floyd as violent protests sweep US

30 May 2020 8:40 AM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

