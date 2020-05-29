702 Unplugged with Bongi Mvuyana

Azania speaks to RnB artist Bongi Mvuyana who takes ya through her music journey
Azania speaks to Founder of Zulzi, Donald Baloyi about his e-tailing app that has grown since the national lockdown
Azania speaks to the Teresa Richardson, Managing Director for The Travel Corporation South Africa about their new covid-19 travel protocols
Azania speaks to Hugh Fraser who takes us through African countries celebrating Africa Day on Showmax
Azania speaks to Abdulla Miya, Owner of Clenergy about how they've had to adapt their business during the covid-19 pandemic
Azania speaks to Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler about sanitising being all the rage as we move lower down the lockdown levels and learners emerge in phases to get back to school
Azania speaks to James Elder, Chief of Communication for UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa, as he takes us through a guide to preventing and addressing social stigma around covid-19
Azania speaks to Busisiwe Deyi who is open about her family's battle with covid-19, her dad affecting her entire family and losing her dad to covid-19
Azania speaks to Founder of Calibre Education Centre, Lisa-Ann Haynes who has been running her home school center successfully for 13 years
Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.