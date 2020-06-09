Massive hikes in taxi fares, is it justified?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds. 9 June 2020 6:40 PM
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital's professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC's professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
Massive hikes in taxi fares, is it justified?

Massive hikes in taxi fares, is it justified?

9 June 2020 3:13 PM

Azania spoke to Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist, Lecturer and Researcher at NWU.


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?

9 June 2020 3:40 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Magazine

Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times

9 June 2020 3:26 PM

Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics

The Naked Scientist - Face shields VS face masks

8 June 2020 3:49 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.

Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa

8 June 2020 3:24 PM

Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

Children with Chronic Conditions and the back to school challenges

8 June 2020 3:13 PM

Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical Pharmacologist & Academic. Dept of Pharmacy & Pharmacology at Wits Uni
& Pharmacology at Wits Uni

The owner of the BMW that caught fire speaks out

8 June 2020 2:40 PM
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Buhlebendalo

5 June 2020 3:51 PM

Buhlebendalo 

Friday Profile - Comedian Tyson Ngubeni

5 June 2020 3:38 PM

Tyson Ngubeni - Comedia/Writer/Actor

Travel Feature - Domestic travel in Level 3

5 June 2020 3:26 PM

Gabbi Brondani

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

