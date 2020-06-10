Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life - Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 10 June 2020 10:19 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life - Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life - Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think

10 June 2020 3:24 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Masterclass on Converse All Stars

10 June 2020 3:40 PM

Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist from Sole Knowledge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?

9 June 2020 3:40 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car
Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times

9 June 2020 3:26 PM

Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive hikes in taxi fares, is it justified?

9 June 2020 3:13 PM

Azania spoke to Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist, Lecturer and Researcher at NWU.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Naked Scientist - Face shields VS face masks

8 June 2020 3:49 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa

8 June 2020 3:24 PM

Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children with Chronic Conditions and the back to school challenges

8 June 2020 3:13 PM

Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical Pharmacologist & Academic. Dept of Pharmacy
& Pharmacology at Wits Uni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The owner of the BMW that caught fire speaks out

8 June 2020 2:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Buhlebendalo

5 June 2020 3:51 PM

Buhlebendalo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

World Africa

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

Local

Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA