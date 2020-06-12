702 Unplugged with Bonj

Bonj is a quiet person at first glance. But the minute she steps on the stage, she
becomes a force to be reckoned with. Her voice is husky and strong, yet rich,
seductive and incredibly entrancing. Born and bred in Soweto, Bonj has been
immersed in the music industry for over 10 years, and she’s only getting started.
Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hugh Fraser, movie criticLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jessica Lester - Owner of Molly MalonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Hazel - Consumer
Azania spoke to David Bayever from the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University about the effects of alcohol on the brain and body.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist from Sole KnowledgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car
Magazine
Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs LinguisticsLISTEN TO PODCAST