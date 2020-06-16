Continue chat with the youth and the economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule. 17 June 2020 9:09 AM
View all Local
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
How should South African young people remember Youth Day? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic. 16 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Continue chat with the youth and the economy

Continue chat with the youth and the economy

16 June 2020 2:46 PM

Keamogetswe Matuna 

Njabulo Mbatha

Relebohile Mojakisani


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Continue with Labour issues and Covid-19

17 June 2020 3:18 PM

Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unresolved: The story of Victoria Mxenge

17 June 2020 11:50 AM

Refiloe spoke to Karry Maughan about the podcast detailing the murder of Victoria Nonyamezelo Mxege.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stopping young people from being locked out of the economy

16 June 2020 1:58 PM

Tammy Chetty - Chief Operating Officer at Harambee Academy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far

15 June 2020 3:05 PM

Refiloe spoke to Kate Wilkinson, Deputy Chief Editor at Africa check and Petrie Jansen Van Vuuren a medical doctor based in Gauteng.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study identifies teens' coping strategies to protect mental health

15 June 2020 2:36 PM

Refiloe spoke to Dr. Carmen Spath, postdoctoral research fellow in social and behavioral sciences  at the University of Stellenbosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged with Bonj

12 June 2020 4:03 PM

Bonj is a quiet person at first glance. But the minute she steps on the stage, she
becomes a force to be reckoned with. Her voice is husky and strong, yet rich,
seductive and incredibly entrancing. Born and bred in Soweto, Bonj has been
immersed in the music industry for over 10 years, and she’s only getting started.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile - Mandy Wiener

12 June 2020 3:36 PM

Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Streaming Movies with Hugh Fraser

12 June 2020 3:23 PM

 Hugh Fraser, movie critic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Molly Malones The Drive In

12 June 2020 3:14 PM

Jessica Lester - Owner of Molly Malones 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA