Murdered Tshegofato Pule's uncle on GBV

Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies. 18 June 2020 4:27 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. 17 June 2020 9:14 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Murdered Tshegofato Pule's uncle on GBV

Murdered Tshegofato Pule's uncle on GBV

18 June 2020 1:43 PM

Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Knowler Knows - Buying online, the good the bad and the ugly

18 June 2020 3:15 PM

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The evolution of gender relations and SA male violence against women

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

Songezo Zibi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Continue with Labour issues and Covid-19

17 June 2020 3:18 PM

Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unresolved: The story of Victoria Mxenge

17 June 2020 11:50 AM

Refiloe spoke to Karyn Maughan about the podcast detailing the murder of Victoria Nonyamezelo Mxege.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Continue chat with the youth and the economy

16 June 2020 2:46 PM

Keamogetswe Matuna 

Njabulo Mbatha

Relebohile Mojakisani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stopping young people from being locked out of the economy

16 June 2020 1:58 PM

Tammy Chetty - Chief Operating Officer at Harambee Academy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far

15 June 2020 3:05 PM

Refiloe spoke to Kate Wilkinson, Deputy Chief Editor at Africa check and Petrie Jansen Van Vuuren a medical doctor based in Gauteng.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study identifies teens' coping strategies to protect mental health

15 June 2020 2:36 PM

Refiloe spoke to Dr. Carmen Spath, postdoctoral research fellow in social and behavioral sciences  at the University of Stellenbosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged with Bonj

12 June 2020 4:03 PM

Bonj is a quiet person at first glance. But the minute she steps on the stage, she
becomes a force to be reckoned with. Her voice is husky and strong, yet rich,
seductive and incredibly entrancing. Born and bred in Soweto, Bonj has been
immersed in the music industry for over 10 years, and she’s only getting started.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Lockdown averted a catastrophe in SA

18 June 2020 5:16 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

