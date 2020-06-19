Friday Profile - Boity Thulo

Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. 19 June 2020 9:51 PM
Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people... 19 June 2020 6:47 PM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Friday Profile - Boity Thulo

Friday Profile - Boity Thulo

19 June 2020 2:41 PM

Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. Entrepreneur


702 Unplugged - Langa Mavuso

19 June 2020 3:13 PM

Langa Mavuso - Musician 

Travel Feature - 6 lessons we've learnt in lockdown that will make us better travellers

19 June 2020 2:09 PM

Gabbi Brondani

Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative

19 June 2020 1:50 PM

Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA

Knowler Knows - Buying online, the good the bad and the ugly

18 June 2020 3:15 PM

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 

The evolution of gender relations and SA male violence against women

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

Songezo Zibi 

Murdered Tshegofato Pule's uncle on GBV

18 June 2020 1:43 PM

Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule 

Continue with Labour issues and Covid-19

17 June 2020 3:18 PM

Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys

Unresolved: The story of Victoria Mxenge

17 June 2020 11:50 AM

Refiloe spoke to Karyn Maughan about the podcast detailing the murder of Victoria Nonyamezelo Mxege.

Continue chat with the youth and the economy

16 June 2020 2:46 PM

Keamogetswe Matuna 

Njabulo Mbatha

Relebohile Mojakisani

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:12 PM

