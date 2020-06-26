702 Unplugged - Encore

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light. 26 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
702 Unplugged - Encore

702 Unplugged - Encore

26 June 2020 3:49 PM

Keabetswe Kototsi and Peter Letswalo 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Friday Profile - Sisonke Xonti

26 June 2020 3:30 PM

Sisonke Xonti 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Top reasons for return to business travel

26 June 2020 3:17 PM

Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to steam in Lockdown with Hugh Fraser

26 June 2020 2:41 PM

Hugh Fraser, movie critic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - How Covid-19 has changed the restaurant trend landscape

26 June 2020 2:29 PM

Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Why should I be forced to pay for a service I can’t get?

25 June 2020 3:23 PM

 Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Equal Education & Section 27 want National School Nutrition Programme to start

25 June 2020 2:29 PM

Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We must stop 'play poverty' to close the skills gap

24 June 2020 3:25 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and valuations

23 June 2020 3:34 PM

Jacob Moshokoa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Young and retrenched

23 June 2020 3:25 PM

Bryan Hattingh, CEO of exponential leadership company Cycan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA