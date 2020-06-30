How vegetarianism is going back to its roots in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How do we define happiness without money.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mark Rose-Christie
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature: Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time. 1 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
How vegetarianism is going back to its roots in Africa

How vegetarianism is going back to its roots in Africa

30 June 2020 2:39 PM

Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting


More episodes from The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Disruption is a catalyst for change

1 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Remuneration might look after Covid-19

30 June 2020 2:06 PM

Guest; Muhammed Goolab - Exco Member of the South African Reward Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How effective is an aeroplane's HEPA filter against Covid-19

30 June 2020 1:30 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch, Ediotor of Flyer Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Naked Scientist - Can you smell in Space ?

29 June 2020 3:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matter of Fact with Africa Check - How much is lost daily from tabacco tax revenue

29 June 2020 2:35 PM

Guest: Kate Wilkinson - Deputy Chief Editor at Africa Check

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remote tech-based work and mental health

29 June 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Dr Tshidi Gule, founder of MediSpace Lifestyle Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Encore

26 June 2020 3:49 PM

Keabetswe Kototsi and Peter Letswalo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile - Sisonke Xonti

26 June 2020 3:30 PM

Sisonke Xonti 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Top reasons for return to business travel

26 June 2020 3:17 PM

Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

Local

EWN Highlights

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week, a record: WHO

1 July 2020 7:57 PM

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

1 July 2020 7:48 PM

'We are not guinea pigs,' say South African anti-vaccine protesters

1 July 2020 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA