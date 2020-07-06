Bone sculptures by Pitika Ntuli

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Bone sculptures by Pitika Ntuli

Bone sculptures by Pitika Ntuli

6 July 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Professor Pitika Ntuli poet, sculptor, writer & academic


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo lashed out at Government

6 July 2020 2:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - James Deacon

3 July 2020 2:54 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile - Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

3 July 2020 2:27 PM

Guest:  Professor Zeblon Vilakazi - Vice Chancellor of Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Web cams around the world offer access to your favourite animals and the outdoors

3 July 2020 2:06 PM

Guest:  Gabbi Brondani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer matters: Safety Of Gas Cylinders

3 July 2020 11:39 AM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The experience of health care workers

2 July 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Prof Feroza Motara, Head of the Division of Emergency Medicine of the Wits University & Head of emergency Dept at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - Illicit Cigarette trade

2 July 2020 1:31 PM

 Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disruption is a catalyst for change

1 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How vegetarianism is going back to its roots in Africa

30 June 2020 2:39 PM

Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA