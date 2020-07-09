Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - An investigation into hand sanitizers

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021 Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of... 9 July 2020 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight. 9 July 2020 3:00 PM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - An investigation into hand sanitizers

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - An investigation into hand sanitizers

9 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist Adrian Barnard - Business Developmenet Director of SciCorp Laboratories


Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

9 July 2020 3:04 PM

 Eustace Mashimbye, CEO at Proudly South African

Catching up with Siya Kolisi

9 July 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Siya Kolisi | Springbok Captain 

Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Guest: Bernie Wicomb

The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

8 July 2020 2:06 PM

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this

Why do women get involved with married men: A caller on mistresses

7 July 2020 3:10 PM

 Palesa - Caller

Car Feature - Why are cars so expensive in South Africa ?

7 July 2020 3:07 PM

 Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman  at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)

The absence of positive and active presence of men in a child's life puts them at risk

7 July 2020 2:04 PM

Latasha Slavin - Research Manager at Heartlines

The Naked Scientist - What is the origin of Surnames

6 July 2020 3:08 PM

Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Bone sculptures by Pitika Ntuli

6 July 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Professor Pitika Ntuli poet, sculptor, writer & academic

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

Grahamstown High Court dismisses appeal by man who raped relative (9)

9 July 2020 4:43 PM

Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

9 July 2020 4:36 PM

