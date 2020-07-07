Why do women get involved with married men: A caller on mistresses

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
Why do women get involved with married men: A caller on mistresses

7 July 2020 3:10 PM

 Palesa - Caller


Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - An investigation into hand sanitizers

9 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist Adrian Barnard - Business Developmenet Director of SciCorp Laboratories

Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

9 July 2020 3:04 PM

 Eustace Mashimbye, CEO at Proudly South African

Catching up with Siya Kolisi

9 July 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Siya Kolisi | Springbok Captain 

Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Guest: Bernie Wicomb

The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

8 July 2020 2:06 PM

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this

Car Feature - Why are cars so expensive in South Africa ?

7 July 2020 3:07 PM

 Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman  at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)

The absence of positive and active presence of men in a child's life puts them at risk

7 July 2020 2:04 PM

Latasha Slavin - Research Manager at Heartlines

The Naked Scientist - What is the origin of Surnames

6 July 2020 3:08 PM

Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Bone sculptures by Pitika Ntuli

6 July 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Professor Pitika Ntuli poet, sculptor, writer & academic

UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections

World Local

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

