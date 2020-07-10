702 Unplugged Micasa

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. 10 July 2020 2:07 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
702 Unplugged Micasa

702 Unplugged Micasa

10 July 2020 2:51 PM


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Friday Profile Siv Ngesi

10 July 2020 2:47 PM
Travel Feature

10 July 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Jo Goyen, Sales Manager for  GAdventures

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - An investigation into hand sanitizers

9 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist Adrian Barnard - Business Developmenet Director of SciCorp Laboratories

Proudly SA launches new Buy Local consumer education campaign

9 July 2020 3:04 PM

 Eustace Mashimbye, CEO at Proudly South African

Catching up with Siya Kolisi

9 July 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Siya Kolisi | Springbok Captain 

Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Guest: Bernie Wicomb

The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

8 July 2020 2:06 PM

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this

Why do women get involved with married men: A caller on mistresses

7 July 2020 3:10 PM

 Palesa - Caller

Car Feature - Why are cars so expensive in South Africa ?

7 July 2020 3:07 PM

 Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman  at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)

Trending

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

EWN Highlights

ANC: We need to mobilise society around an infrastructure-led recovery

10 July 2020 5:31 PM

Search for missing girl, man who disappeared in Athlone canal may resume today

10 July 2020 3:53 PM

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

