KLM HIGH-giene Solutions

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
search
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goods 15 July 2020 1:56 PM
Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm The power utility has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday. 15 July 2020 1:31 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
KLM HIGH-giene Solutions

KLM HIGH-giene Solutions

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced KLM HIGH-giene Solutions as a finalist, placing Khutsiso Kgole on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


Masterclass on Boxing

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

Mo's Crib

14 July 2020 6:18 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Mo's Crib as a finalist, placing Michelle Mokone on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate

14 July 2020 2:37 PM

Guest: John Kani | Writer And Actor 

Assistance for little girl attacked by pit bulls

14 July 2020 2:09 PM

 Guests: Teboho Sehobai - PR Manager for the National Clap & Tap Arts Council 

Reatlile Blessing Tolo

The Naked Scientist

13 July 2020 3:04 PM

Chris Smith , Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Alcohol related fact checks

13 July 2020 2:36 PM

 Guest: Cayley Clifford, Researcher at Africa Check 

What has coding taught you ?

13 July 2020 2:10 PM

Guests: Nondumiso Ngcobo - She is one of the 2019 Winners 
Andiswa Mkhonto - Previous Participant

GirlCode to host Inaugural Virtual Hackathon to overcome COVID-19 challenges

13 July 2020 1:47 PM

Guest:  Tinyiko Simbine - Co Founder of Girlcode

702 Unplugged Micasa

10 July 2020 2:51 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm

Local

'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

Politics

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa hosts virtual coronavirus imbizo

15 July 2020 6:05 PM

3 mn jobs lost in SA since lockdown, black women hit hardest - survey

15 July 2020 5:35 PM

Lawyer: Dlamini-Zuma looked at economic, psychological impact of tobacco ban

15 July 2020 5:21 PM

