702 Unplugged in Lockdown

Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Ndumiso Lindi
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative The money raised will go towards the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 project. 17 July 2020 3:53 PM
Nelson Mandela Day: What are you doing for your 67 minutes? Mandy Wiener and The Midday Report team share what they will be up to and how you can get involved. 17 July 2020 2:43 PM
Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home Pamla Kantor tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that the reaction has been an uplifting experience. 17 July 2020 1:46 PM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
702 Unplugged in Lockdown

702 Unplugged in Lockdown

17 July 2020 3:01 PM

Ralf Schmidt

Sandile Majola Lead Singer 


seam coffee@thirdspace

17 July 2020 4:06 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced seam coffee@thirdspace as a finalist, placing David Walstra on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Friday Profile - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director 

Travel Feature - Stuck inside? Feeling anxious? These 'Slow TV' travel videos could be the answer

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

 Gabbi Brondani

Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

17 July 2020 10:41 AM

Guest: Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney 

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - The Cost of Cash

16 July 2020 3:07 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

Embracing the Ubuntu Economy to Survive COVID-19

16 July 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Lee Naik | CEO at TransUnion Africa

Myobrace

16 July 2020 1:55 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Myobrace as a finalist, placing Dr Faizel Mansoor on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Wits University senior clinicians volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial

16 July 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Venter - Divisional Director of Ezintsha at Wits 

Masterclass on Boxing

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

Sibongiseni Gabada murder: Advocacy group calls for justice for GBV victims

17 July 2020 4:23 PM

PwC auditor grilled over SAA’s audit reports at Zondo inquiry

17 July 2020 4:18 PM

Parly commemorates President Nelson Mandela in virtual memorial lecture

17 July 2020 3:49 PM

