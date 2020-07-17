seam coffee@thirdspace

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Temptations: Exquisite tastes with an exotic touch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prim Reddy - Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In Cpt
Niranj Pather
Today at 17:11
Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ndumiso Lindi
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Events will be hosted differently after the COVID-19 pandemic - experts Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on how the virus has affected social gatherings. 17 July 2020 11:40 AM
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service. 17 July 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
seam coffee@thirdspace

seam coffee@thirdspace

17 July 2020 4:06 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced seam coffee@thirdspace as a finalist, placing David Walstra on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged in Lockdown

17 July 2020 3:01 PM

Ralf Schmidt

Sandile Majola Lead Singer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Stuck inside? Feeling anxious? These 'Slow TV' travel videos could be the answer

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

 Gabbi Brondani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

17 July 2020 10:41 AM

Guest: Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - The Cost of Cash

16 July 2020 3:07 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Embracing the Ubuntu Economy to Survive COVID-19

16 July 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Lee Naik | CEO at TransUnion Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Myobrace

16 July 2020 1:55 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Myobrace as a finalist, placing Dr Faizel Mansoor on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits University senior clinicians volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial

16 July 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Venter - Divisional Director of Ezintsha at Wits 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Boxing

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sibongiseni Gabada murder: Advocacy group calls for justice for GBV victims

17 July 2020 4:23 PM

PwC auditor grilled over SAA’s audit reports at Zondo inquiry

17 July 2020 4:18 PM

Parly commemorates President Nelson Mandela in virtual memorial lecture

17 July 2020 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA