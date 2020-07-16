Dental Care

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:20
eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thando "Space" Mavumengwana
Sheila Yabo - Programme Manager at the UCT GSB's Solution Space at the Waterfront
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
GOVT EXPECTED TO GIVE CLARITY ON SCHOOLING DURING COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Unions in consultations with the Education Minister.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
EWN: Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Nthakoana Ngatane (Lesotho)
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:15
Eastern Cape gets Project Management Unit in fight against Covid19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:18
SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS, SAYS SASA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Botes - Security Company Owner at Cheetah Security
Today at 12:23
Eastern Cape's response to Covid19: Failures and Response
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 12:25
Schools face closure as teachers' unions push for classrooms to be shut
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:27
Containers to store bodies- Funeral parlours plan ahead of Covid19 spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 12:34
JOHN STUPART: State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 12:37
Clip: Agrizzi claims he packed R50 000 a month for Minister Mokonyane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
MOESHFIKA BOTHA: There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ BAR·ONE, QUALITY STREET and PEPPERMINT CRISP Here to Stay, while we Say Goodbye to CHOCOLATE LOG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools. 20 July 2020 8:08 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
The Azania Mosaka Show
The Best of Azania Mosaka Show
Dental Care

Dental Care

16 July 2020 1:55 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Dental Care as a finalist, placing Dr Faizel Mansoor on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


seam coffee@thirdspace

17 July 2020 4:06 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced seam coffee@thirdspace as a finalist, placing David Walstra on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

702 Unplugged in Lockdown

17 July 2020 3:01 PM

Ralf Schmidt

Sandile Majola Lead Singer 

Friday Profile - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director 

Travel Feature - Stuck inside? Feeling anxious? These 'Slow TV' travel videos could be the answer

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

 Gabbi Brondani

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

 Gabbi Brondani

Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

17 July 2020 10:41 AM

Guest: Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney 

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - The Cost of Cash

16 July 2020 3:07 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

Embracing the Ubuntu Economy to Survive COVID-19

16 July 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Lee Naik | CEO at TransUnion Africa

Wits University senior clinicians volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial

16 July 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Venter - Divisional Director of Ezintsha at Wits 

Masterclass on Boxing

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

Local

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

Politics

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

Local Business

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

Torched Khayelitsha clinic was meant to open today, says CoCT

20 July 2020 10:17 AM

WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

20 July 2020 10:07 AM

