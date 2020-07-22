The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Greener Pastures Recycling as a finalist, placing Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Guest: Dr Jantjie Xaba lecturer in the department of sociology and social anthropology at Stellenbosch UniversitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Lunar Clothing as a finalist, placing Nicola Luthar on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
#UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Imtiaz Ebrahim -Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Naswenda Business Consultants as a finalist, placing Nomfundo Makhathini on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced seam coffee@thirdspace as a finalist, placing David Walstra on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.