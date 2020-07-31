Friday Profile

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption. 31 July 2020 5:08 PM
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk abou letting cameras into her life as well as her music.. 31 July 2020 4:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Friday Profile

Friday Profile

31 July 2020 2:47 PM


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Kelly Khumalo

31 July 2020 2:50 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature

31 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Gabi Brondani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature

31 July 2020 1:43 PM

Guest: Chef Siya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Getaways Suggestions

31 July 2020 1:27 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk

30 July 2020 3:04 PM

Guests:  Magauta Mphahlele, Chairperson at The Consumer Goods And Services Ombud

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 highlights plight of SA’s struggling gig workers

30 July 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Ameya Upadhyay – Venture Partner at global venture capital firm Flourish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Grief

29 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Helena Donly Co-Founder of LoveLegacyDignity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caution fatigue

29 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Residents targeted by syndicates to reconnect electricity

28 July 2020 2:38 PM

Guest: Motlhabane Ramashi, Senior Manager for  Maintenance and Operations in Gauteng for ESKOM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark

World Local

'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'

Politics

Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency

Local

EWN Highlights

Gun Free SA: South Africa is battling a surge in firearm-related deaths

31 July 2020 9:00 PM

Top cop Sitole says SANDF helped lower murder rate in gang-hit WC

31 July 2020 8:52 PM

KZN higher education condemns theft of funds from institutions

31 July 2020 8:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA