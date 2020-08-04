Women's Month - Negotiating your salary

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state. 4 August 2020 6:00 PM
Hawks return Norma Gigaba's electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. 4 August 2020 1:58 PM
View all Local
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'. 4 August 2020 6:48 PM
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives' The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely. 4 August 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power," says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Women's Month - Negotiating your salary

Women's Month - Negotiating your salary

4 August 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?

4 August 2020 2:40 PM

 Guest:  Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crisis in Zimbabwe

4 August 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern African 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naked Scientist

4 August 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Chris Smith, Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Breastfeeding Week - The breast milk changes through different stages of a child's development

3 August 2020 2:38 PM

Dr Chantell Witten Registered Dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists say it’s time to rethink the booze ban

3 August 2020 2:17 PM

Guest:  Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Kelly Khumalo

31 July 2020 2:50 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday Profile

31 July 2020 2:47 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature

31 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Gabi Brondani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature

31 July 2020 1:43 PM

Guest: Chef Siya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US announces clinical trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

4 August 2020 8:25 PM

Tourism will pick up in coming months, says Business Council

4 August 2020 6:20 PM

Zondo Inquiry told FS report on R255m asbestos eradication audit was 'useless'

4 August 2020 6:18 PM

