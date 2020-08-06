Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - fraudsters hijacking people’s phones

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group

MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:39

Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite

