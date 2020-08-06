Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - fraudsters hijacking people’s phones

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:11
MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets News24 reporter James Villiers finds it interesting that Federal Council chairperson has not tweeted since her tweet in June. 6 August 2020 5:23 PM
KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man Health Minister Zweli Mlhize lauds provincial authorities and is confident that they will manage the increase in infections. 6 August 2020 4:31 PM
Daily Maverick to launch weekly newspaper Mandy Wiener spoke to Daily Maverick co-founder and publisher Styli Charalambous to find out more. 6 August 2020 2:35 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era' Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 6 August 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - fraudsters hijacking people’s phones

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - fraudsters hijacking people’s phones

6 August 2020 3:12 PM

 Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist 

Marlon Shevelew | Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

S.E.K Mqhayi Lecture

6 August 2020 2:17 PM

 Guest: Siphiwo Mahala | Author, Novelist, Short Story, Writer & Oplaywrite

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass: Regulating your nervous system around money

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

Vangile Makwakwa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength

5 August 2020 3:27 PM

Nikki Bush

5 August 2020 3:27 PM

Nikki Bush 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The National Consumer Commission declares WhatsApp gifting illegal

5 August 2020 3:21 PM

Thezi Mabuza, Acting National Consumer Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?

4 August 2020 2:40 PM

 Guest:  Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women's Month - Negotiating your salary

4 August 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crisis in Zimbabwe

4 August 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern African 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naked Scientist

4 August 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Chris Smith, Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Breastfeeding Week - The breast milk changes through different stages of a child's development

3 August 2020 2:38 PM

Dr Chantell Witten Registered Dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all

Politics

SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco

Politics

EWN Highlights

UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA's COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting

6 August 2020 5:25 PM

6 August 2020 5:25 PM

